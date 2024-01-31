Milan transfer market, two strikers from Verona

The Milan made two shots of perspective: according to the market expert Luca Marchetti, two offensive wingers arrive from Verona (left wing/second striker, their position on the pitch): these are Richi Agbonifo And Alphadjo Cissé. Both players from 2006 will be added to Ignazio Abate's Primavera team.

Milan transfer market, Chalobah-Nianzou fade away

On the defensive front there will be no signings at Milan (after the return of Matteo Gabbia at the beginning of January from the loan in Spain to Villarreal): the residual possibilities of a last minute deal also vanish. It had been talked about Chalobah of Chelsea and Nianzou of Sevilla, but there were no openings for a loan (nor did the path leading to the Brazilian take off Lucas Fasson working for Lokomotiv Moscow): they should return within a month Malik Thiaw and Fikayo Tomoriwhile he is expected to recover from his injury in March Pierre Kalulu. In these weeks Stefano Pioli will count on the duo Simon Kjaer-Matteo Gabbiawith Theo Hernandez possible solution in the middle besides the young man Jan-Carlo Simic.

Speaking of the Rossoneri infirmary, Ismael Bennacer he trained as a group with the team: he therefore overcame the slight muscular problem suffered while he was in the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria.

Milan transfer market, Marco Pellegrino and Chaka Traorè say goodbye. Bartesaghi stays

Outgoing players: the 21-year-old Argentine defender Marco Pellegrino – arrived from Platense in the summer and was injured on his debut in Naples (he had recently returned playing two games with the Primavera) – on loan to Salernitana where he will have more opportunities to gain playing experience. The external attacker born in 2004 Chaka Traore instead he goes to Palermo on loan with the right to buy set at 8 million plus two bonuses. To this must be added a percentage on future resale of 25%. The left back born in 2005 remains at Milan Davide Bartesaghi on which there had been interest for a loan from Monza, Frosinone and Lausanne.

Milan transfer market, the other operations in January

We remember that in this month of January Milan had loaned Luka Romero to Almeria and sold Rade Krunic at Fenerbahçe, purchasing the Verona wildcard born in 2003 Filippo Terracciano (plus, as we said, the return of Matteo Gabbia).

