Milan, Kessie-Barcelona: blaugrana assault. Transfer market news

Frank Kessie is further and further away from the Milan: the farewell on a free transfer seems the most probable hypothesis for the Ivorian midfielder. The sirens of Paris Saint Germain And Tottenham (who would have given it to Conte as early as January, but the player wants to end the season with the Rossoneri). But now the Barcelona and, according to Spanish (indeed Catalan) indiscretions, the Blaugrana club is far ahead in the negotiations: there would be a verbal agreement. The figures? They reach eight million euros per season plus bonuses for a five-year contract. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, at the moment the indiscretion is not confirmed

Milan on Thiaw of Schalke 04: but beware of Napoli. Transfer market news

In defense the Milan come on Malick Thiawclass 2001 of Schalke 04: costs € 5 million and has so far played 20 games, all as a starter (in the German second division) after Thiaw had collected 23 Bundesliga games in the previous two seasons. On the young talent there is also the Naples who thinks of him for the summer the most welcome solution also to the Gelsenkirchen club that would like to return to the German Serie A before letting him leave. But Milan aims to buy him immediately.

Milan, Botman-Bremer for the summer. Transfer market news

Sven Botman remains the first name for reinforcing defense in the summer. The Milan tried to take him in the winter transfer market, but Lille refused to sell him. The alternative is another highly prized piece of the defender market: the 24-year-old Gleison Bremer del Torino (which is also very popular withInter).

Milan, Lazetic with Kakà’s 22

Meanwhile, the Milan he took Marko Lazetic: three million euros spread over three years, plus 500 thousand euros of bonus to the Red Star Belgrade. The 18-year-old forward and great promise of Serbian football will take the place of Pellegri (which goes back to Monk and then it will be turned over on loan to the Turin), wearing the 22’s shirt Kaka.

Read also