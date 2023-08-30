Milan looking for Mehdi Taremi. According to the latest transfer market news, the Rossoneri are on the trail of Porto’s Iranian centre-forward. The striker is linked to the Lusitanian club by a contract valid until 2024. Milan, therefore, would like to try to buy Taremi for a reasonable amount in the last days of the transfer market session. According to Sky Sport, the Rossoneri would offer 12 million plus 2 million in bonuses. Porto’s initial request would be around 20 million.