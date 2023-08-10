Stefano Pioli (photo Lapresse), his Milan is about to greet Junior Messias ready for Genoa

Milan transfer market, Junior Messias towards Genoa

Junior Messias is one step away from leaving Milan. For weeks there has been talk of a possible sale of the Brazilian right winger, after the arrivals of Samuel Chukwueze (future holder in the role) and of Christian Pulisic (plus attacking jokers). Without forgetting that in the Rossoneri, barring important offers, he will also remain Alexis Saelemaekers. The surprise is that the ex Crotone will not go to Turkey or Turin.

Genoa is the closest team to Junior Messias. The Griffin overtook the Bull, who was interested in the player, almost completely defining the operation. The details and formula of the transfer are still to be defined even if we are thinking about the loan with an obligation to buy (even if the player technically expires in 2024): the Brazilian will be in Genoa tomorrow for medical examinations.

See also Serpa defends himself against criticism in networks: 'they are wineries of entrepreneurs'

Read also Lukaku to Milan, “crazy market idea on the night of San Lorenzo”

Last season with the Milan shirt saw Messias collecting 36 appearances with 6 goals and 2 assists.

Read also

Maignan shock, Transfer market: 2 top clubs on the Milan goalkeeper. And Donnarumma..

Subscribe to the newsletter

