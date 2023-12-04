Milan transfer market, Popovic made for the talent of Partizan Belgrade

Matija Popovic will be a Milan player. According to Sky there is an agreement with the Serbian striker (born in 2006, he will turn 18 on 8 January) who will be free on a free transfer from Partizan Belgrade upon expiry of the contract (31 December). At the beginning of the year he will therefore be able to come to Italy, undergo medical examinations and sign the four-year contract (or rather 4 and a half years) which will tie him to the Rossoneri club. A talent in which Moncada believes very much that he will not be added to the Primavera, but immediately to the first team. Popovic is a 195cm tall striker with great technique who can play in all fronts of the offensive department and in particular as an attacking midfielder (or possibly left winger). Milan won the competition from the top European clubs. At the Under 17 European Championship, which was played last May, Popovic’s Serbia beat Italy 2-1 and drew 1-1 against Lamine Yamal’s Spain. All three assists came from the next Rossoneri player.

Milan transfer market, attack on Arsenal’s Kiwior

Milan will try to give Stefano Pioli a top-class defender. The hot name is that of Jakub Kiwior, born in 2000, former Spezia midfielder who is finding little space at Arsenal and could leave the Premier League in January to return to Serie A. “We want to always improve and add to what we have – declared the Gunner’s coach, Mikel Arteta, in the conference press before the match against Luton – Therefore I cannot guarantee that any Arsenal player will leave in January. I cannot say this towards Newcastle or any other club.” A second reinforcement in defense could be represented by the return of Matteo Gabbia from Villarreal, brought forward to January. The 25 year old Englishman Lloyd Kelly, Bournemouth defender should instead arrive on a free transfer next summer.

Milan transfer market, Napoli also likes Juan Miranda

AC Milan have been on the trail of Juan Miranda from Betis Seville for some time. The left-back defender born in 2000 will be free on a free transfer in the summer: the Rossoneri could try to anticipate the move in January (especially with a possible treasure deriving from the sale of Krunic, if Fenerbahce will make a reasonable offer for the price tag), but beware of the competition from Napoli who are looking for reinforcements in that department as Mario Rui and Olivera are injured. However, Milan remains in pole position for Juan Miranda.

