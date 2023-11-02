Milan transfer market, Juan Miranda deputy to Theo Hernandez

It could be a hot market for Milan in January. There are still two months to go, but some Rossoneri strategies are emerging in light of the problems in the squad.

In August it was decided not to take a deputy – Theo Hernandez (focusing on the Spring talent Davide Bartesaghi), but with the new year the assault on Juan Miranda will be attempted left back born in 2000 (ex Barcelona) of Betis Seville for which a contract is ready until 2028. The Spaniard can arrive on a free transfer in June, but if the Andalusian club accepts a minimum compensation (around 3 million), Moncada and Furlani will bring forward the move by six months.

Milan transfer market, Kelly and the attack in defence

In these hours the Milan managers have focused their attention on Lloyd Kelly: the blitz in Bournemouth on Saturday to observe him closely in the match against Burnley. Passed with full marks.

The boy – an English Under 21 player – is liked and he was also in the sights in view of the summer (his contract expires in 2024), but thePierre Kalulu’s injury (flowers probably for 4 months), in addition to the uncertainties of Marco Pellegrino in his difficult debut in Naples (also the Argentinian will also be out for a few weeks) they are speeding up the process to get a strong leading central defender to include in the squad alongside Tomori, Thiaw and Kjaer. In the meantime, however, Milan have promoted Jean-Carlo Simic to the first team, 18-year-old jewel of the Primavera about whom great things are said in future perspective and who will sit on the bench on Saturday evening against Udinese.

Milan transfer market, Jovic under examination

The situation of the attackers should also be analysed. These two months will be a test for Luka Jovic: if the Serbian striker shows signs of growth we will continue with him (the former Viola’s contract expires in July, with a three-year renewal option in favor of Milan), otherwise it is possible that they will aim for some low-cost player, waiting to make a significant investment in July.

And here the hot name remains that of Jonathan David of Lille (even if the Canadian hasn’t started the season very well so far: 15 appearances and 4 goals with 10 games and 2 goals in Ligue 1), as well as the 22-year-old Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna.

RedBird evaluates the sale of Toulouse. Gerry Cardinale only keeps Milan

Meanwhile, Gerry Cardinale is contemplating a sale. No players. The American manager, according to what Bloomberg reports, is thinking about sale of Toulouse, the other football club under his control. It should be remembered that at the beginning of the season RedBird was called by UEFA for a possible conflict of interest in the participation in the European cups of Milan and Toulouse: a situation then dismissed by the body led by Ceferin who gave its approval to the co-participation behind the certainty of independent management. And Gerry Cardinale had resigned from the Toulouse board of directors. The next step could therefore be the sale of the transalpine club. It goes without saying that RedBird is focusing heavily on the Rossoneri club with a multi-year football, economic (construction of its own stadium) and brand project (with the growth of the Milan brand around the world).

