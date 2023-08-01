Milan transfer market, Fenerbahçe does not give up Krunic

Rade Krunic leaves Milan to go to Türkiye? The rumor had come out in recent days without finding confirmation. But from Istanbul and its surroundings they insist: according to the Turkish portal Sports Digitale, Fenerbahce would have reached an agreement with the Bosnian midfielder. More: “IFenerbahçe has reached an agreement with AC Milan’s Rade Krunic on everything. The Milan player wants to leave the team – wrote the Turkish journalist Ertan Süzgün on ‘Twitter’ -. Fenerbahçe has made an official offer to Milan. There is a negotiation between the two clubs.”

A market indiscretion that ‘displaces’ given that in the last season Rade Krunic was one of the most used players by Stefano Pioli, a wildcard employed in various roles and positions between midfield and backs. Faced with a good economic offer, however, the AC Milan club could reflect and then go in search of a director in the middle of the field (the 25-year-old Argentinian Nicolas Dominguez of Bologna is a player under observation)given that Ruben Loftus Cheek and Reijnders are two midfielders (respectively right and left), while Musah seems more ‘midfield dam’ (it is no coincidence that many have compared the 20-year-old now ex Valencia as ‘young Kessie’).

Milan transfer market, Saelemaekers non-transferable

Certainly Krunic is not on Milan’s redundancy list. As well as Alexis Saelemaekers: the Belgian can stay (and maybe be useful in a right-back position), but faced with around ten million, the Rossoneri will evaluate the possibility of selling him.

Milan transfer market, polls for De Ketelaere and Adli

Charles De Ketelaere is on the market instead. Many clubs have asked for information on the Belgian: from Lens to Marseille, via Aston Villa and Psv from Holland. Reflections also from Atalanta. No concrete offer, but something could move: the Rossoneri club can think about a sale that does not cause losses in the budget (28 million are needed). Then there is Yacine Adli: the French talent, former attacking midfielder of Bordeaux, has admirers abroad. Ajax, Lille, Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt like him. Also in this case, however, Milan is waiting to evaluate the offers, with 8-10 million the deal can be concluded.

Milan transfer market, Origi and the offer coming from the Arabs

Beware of Divock Origi. The former Liveroppol striker, not called up for the American tour, is training at Milanello. At first he thought of staying at the Rossoneri and playing his chances trying to redeem last season, but now the Belgian is reflecting on the future. And an offer from Saudi Arabia seems to be on the way which would also bring money into Milan’s coffers.

Milan transfer market, a treasure trove from the transfers for the last incoming shots

The transfers of some of these players, after that of Rebic who moved to Besiktas (who is now trying Messias, whose price tag is valued at around 5 million) they could allow Milan to return to the incoming market with a new treasure. From this point of view, the idea in addition to the central midfielder, at left back (if he leaves Fodé Ballo-Touré), one would look at the attacking market in search of a young vice-Giroud. The name of Alejo Veliz del Rosario Central (born in 2003 “a champion who steals my eyes” a former Serie A champion said of him) he’s been around for days, but he shouldn’t be underestimated either Lucas Beltran, River Plate striker (born 2001).

