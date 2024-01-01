Milan transfer market, overtaking Fiorentina for Filippo Terracciano

Filippo Terracciano is in the crosshairs of Milan. Not only.

Even according to Sportitalia, the Rossoneri club would have overcame Fiorentina in the race for the young talent (born in 2003) of Hellas Verona.

Terracciano has collected this season 18 appearances in this Serie A with an assist under his belt.

Who is Filippo Terraciano? Versatile player: 9 games as a right midfielder, 5 as a left back, 2 as a left midfielder and two as a central defender. A perfect wildcard for Stefano Pioli.

Milan transfer market, Colombian striker Duran proposed: knot with Matija Popovic

Jhon Duran, Aston Villa's 2003 Colombian striker, has been proposed to Milan. And according to Sky Sports, the forward has the approval of the Rossoneri management. However, there is a problem: a non-EU passport, just like that one Matija Popovic, 18 year old (in a few days) striker/attacker from Red Star Belgrade, free on a free transfer from 31 December and with whom Milan has an agreement. And the slot available in January is unique. Duran has played 14 games so far (never as a starter) with 2 goals and 1 assist to his name. Left-footed, central striker (1.85 meters tall), good at playing with his teammates and protecting the ball, he is a player with good speed. In 2020 he was included in the list of the best footballers born in 2003 by The Guardian.

Milan transfer market, Gabbia ok, Lenglet remains hot in defence

Meanwhile, Matteo Gabbia returns to Milan after a 6-month loan at Villarreal: the central defender will be available to Pioli in the next few hours who must continue to deal with the emergency in the defensive department, given the injuries that will keep the starters Malik Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori out for a few more weeks. Another hit in defense is expected in the January transfer window. The name of Clement Lenglet remains hotif Aston Villa gives the OK to interrupt the loan mid-season and Barcelona will grant it to Milan (without imposing the obligation and possibly contributing to a part of the salary of 5 million net per season).

Milan transfer market, Krunic-Fenerbahce issue

Rade Krunic front: Fenerbahce remains under pressure on the Bosnian midfielderbut Milan does not give discounts and will only let the former Empoli player leave if an offer of around 5 million is received for the player's contract (expiring in June 2025).

