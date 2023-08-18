Milan transfer market, Marco Pellegrino wins the sprint over Kostantinos Koulierakis

Milan is about to close the purchase of the central defender who had been trying hard for the last few hours to complete the back packet (with Thiaw-Tomori holders, Simon Kjaer alternative together with a Pierre Kakulu also ready for the right wing alternating with Davide Calabria).

The ballot was between Kostantinos Koulierakis of Paok Thessaloniki and Marco Pellegrino, Argentinian of Platense. Even if there were other names in the background (such as Maxime Esteve from Montpellier).

In the end, according to calciomercato.com, Milan seems to have opted for Marco Pallegrino with a nearby Rossoneri smoke. Platense were asking for 8 million for the left-footed central defender born in 2003 (17 league appearances and a goal, scored on the last day against Gimnasia La Plata) with great grit, strong head and speed.

Transfer market, Marco Pellegrino to Milan sends Facundo Gonzales from Juventus to Sampdoria

The AC Milan club offered 5 million with a percentage on future resale. Agreement in sight for 6 million. With all due respect to Sampdoria who were negotiating the 21-year-old and could now turn to Facundo Gonzales’ loan central defender born in 2003, whom Juventus signed from Valencia on 8 August. Decisive sprint from blucerchiati on Salernitana and Pisa.

Transfer market, Marco Pellegrino to Milan. And the Italian national team…

Marco Pellegrino is Argentine with an Italian passport, so much so that Roberto Mancini before his resignation had put him in the sights for a possible call-up to the national team in the wake of Retegui). He who knows that even the future coach (Luciano Spalletti close to appointment) don’t think of him to reinforce the blue defence.

Subscribe to the newsletter

