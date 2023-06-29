Milan transfer market, Reijnders close: pressing on Az Alkmaar

Milan remains pressing on Tijjani Reijnders. The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder is considered the right man alongside the former Chelsea side Ruben Loftus-Cheek (who could go to Milan… Irina Shayk): a five-year agreement was found with the footballer’s entourage at 1.7 million euros per season. .) around 15 million.

Milan transfer market, Hjulmand? Lecce asks for Pobega

From a Milan point of view, the name of Morten Hjulmand is back in the news, revelation player of the last Serie A and captain of Lecce (discovered by Pantaleo Corvino in the Austrian Serie A: paid 170 thousand euros). according to Tuttomercatoweb the request of the Salento club is around 20 million and Tomaso Pobega could enter the negotiation. However, Fiorentina is also strong on the 24-year-old Dane and could accelerate if the sale of Sofyan Amrabat were to close quickly.

Milan transfer market, Musah: derby with Inter

And then the candidacy of Yunus Musah is resisting strongly, eclectic midfielder born in 2002 for Valencia and the American national team (but also with a Ghanaian, British and Italian passport: he lived in our country for up to 10 years) who can play central, front or midfield. The Spanish club values ​​him at 30 million and Inter are also backing him, but Milan believe in it and could even put an offer of around 25 million on the plate.

Milan transfer market, from Luka Romero to Chukwueze, Pulisic and Singo

In pills. It’s made for Luke Romero: the Argentine attacking midfielder born in 2004 arrives on a free transfer from Lazio and will sign until 2027. For the right wing he continues to like Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, which has a valuation of between 25 and 30 million euros (but is non-EU: Milan will be able to free up a maximum of one slot between now and the end of the market after signing Loftus-Cheek), negotiations with Chelsea are not stopping for Christian Pulisic (attacking midfielder/left winger his favorite roles, adaptable on the right), the actions of the Turkish talent are downhill Arda Guler, remains a hypothesis Adama Traore wing forward who leaves Wolverhampton on a free transfer) and has also been offered to other Italian clubs (primarily Roma). According to Sky, Milan are also targeting an alternative right winger to Davide Calabria. The new name is that of Wilfried Singlewhich he did not renew with Torino and expires in June 2024 with the grenades. Ante Rebic: Fali Ramadani, according to Corsera, has proposed an exchange between the Croatian and Fiorentina’s centre-forward Luka Jovic, but the hypothesis has not taken off. The Croatian forward has offers from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia that aren’t warming him up.

