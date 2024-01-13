Milan transfer market, here's who will replace Krunic (official Fenerbahce)

Milan and Rade Krunic said goodbye. The 30-year-old Bosnian midfielder flew to Istanbul and after the medical visits he will become a new player for Fenerbahce (who had been courting him since last summer) and will find Edin Dzeko and Leonardo Bonucci as new teammates. The Rossoneri club will collect 4.5 million euros (plus bonuses, but be careful, it is a loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions). Who will replace Krunic in Milan's midfield? The last few hours had seen the prices of the 35-year-old former Roma player grow Nemanja Matić (currently at Rennes): an experienced player for the second part of the season. But the rumors are not confirmed at the moment: the arrival of Filippo Terracciano from Verona however, he filled the void of Krunic's farewell: the 2003 class is in fact a wild card capable of playing both midfielder and winger (where Pioli is trying it out in the last few hours also thanks to the absence of Florenzi and central Theo Hernandez). Check the lead that brings Davide Bartesaghi on loan to Monza: for now from the club led by Adriano Galliani a survey for the Rossoneri left back.

Milan transfer market, hunt for a defender: tug-of-war with Brest for Brassier

Rather, Milan continues the hunt for a top-class central defender. With the track leading to Buongiorno del Torino complicated (Urbano Cairo would like to keep him until the end of the season), the most popular name remains that of Lilian Brassier on whom there was also a survey from Napoli. The player gave his approval for the Rossoneri shirt, but Brest doesn't give discounts and asks for 12 million against the 7-8 that Milan arrives at. An alternative can be represented by Anguy Nianzou Kouassi, central defender of Sevilla with a past at Bayern Munich and PSG. The Frenchman cannot find space in the Spanish club, which is only possible with the possibility of a loan with the right to buy.

Milan transfer market, no reopening with Popovic

However, there were no signs of a reopening for attacking wildcard Matija Popovic. The striker born in 2006, released by Partizan Belgrade, is very far from the Rossoneri and, in addition to the interest of Manchester City, there has been a survey on him by Juventus in the last few hours.

Subscribe to the newsletter

