Milan: Arnautovic, Kamada and Loftus Cheek, Maldini’s market is blocked

The Milan of Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara had already designed some defined strategies on the next transfer market: blocked, even something more, Daichi Kamada on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to replace Brahim Diaz that he should return to Real Madrid to stay there (the ransom at 22 million for the Spanish number 10 is too high): on the Japanese midfielder, beware of a possible flashback of the teams that had practically lost the sprint (Naples, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund) . If the new Milan really want Kamada, they won’t be able to waste too much time. Then in midfield the Rossoneri had been tracking the Chelsea midfielder for months Ruben Loftus-Cheek (coming out of the Blues). And for the attack, Milan were in an advanced stage with Marko Arnautovic to fill the void of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s farewell, but at this point nothing should be done about it.

Milan, De Katelaere node. Origi, Rebic, Messias can leave. The problem of transfers

From a Milan point of view, the prices of also decrease Dominic Berardi to the right (where it can start Junior Messiasauthor of 6 goals in 36 appearances). And Charles De Ketelaere? The 21-year-old Belgian has undoubtedly disappointed this year: arriving from Bruges (he had scored 14 goals in the Jupiler League and 18 in the season) he has struggled to break into Serie A. He is not non-transferable and could even leave. The problem is the 35 million with which he was paid a summer ago. Obviously Milan cannot think of making a capital loss on the market. Divok Origin has disappointed expectations: the attention of the Turkish and English markets is on the former Liverpool striker. Also poised Ante Rebic (but the Croatian still has two years on his contract and we need to find a suitable place for him). In short, for the Rossoneri club it’s not just a question of making a list of who can leave, but it will also be necessary to know how to sell. Not an easy thing in today’s market even for the most experienced sporting director and an immediately important test bench for the RedBird team with Moncada-Furlani in the lead.

Milan, Milinovic-Savic-Thuram and Red Bird’s ‘surprises’ for the incoming transfer market

Who can arrive with the new Milan course? It’s still very early to understand, because the revolution was made a few hours ago (among other things, the official farewell of Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara is still missing). The budget, net of transfers, will be around 50 million (ie the proceeds of the Champions League). Surely the Devil to come will have a new modern and in some ways revolutionary market model (‘Toulouse style’ with… the algorithm to suggest strategies (read here) to get even to players perhaps less known by the general public).

However, the Rossoneri square is in turmoil and some answers will have to come from RedBird and Cardinale. More, Stefano Pioli (who, according to Affaritaliani.it, has the trust of the club and in addition, it seems that the coach – with a contract until 2025 – is absolutely willing to stay) has asked for reinforcements in recent weeks. The dream of reaching Sergej Milinovic-Savic (one year after the expiry of the contract with Lazio) it will not be easy at all, but the Sergeant would be a name capable of restoring enthusiasm to the Milan fans. Among the zero parameters, on the other hand, people like it Marcus Thuram (but there are many already admirers of Lilian’s son), center forward born in 1997 out of Borussia Mönchengladbach, in Reiss Nelson, Arsenal winger 1999. Also pay attention to Evan N’Dickadefender of Eintracht Frankfurt. Loïs Openda? The Belgian striker from Lens would have the right profile for Milan: young (23 years old), talented, fresh from convincing seasons in Ligue 1 (21 goals this year) and with a lot of football ‘hunger’. However, the price rises (minimum 30 million to snatch him from the French club) and Leipzig has moved decisively on the entourage of the forward of Congolese origins.

