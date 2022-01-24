Transfer market Milan, goodbye Pellegri and Lazetic arrives

Pietro Pellegri let the Milan and move on to Turin. The former Genoa striker returns to Monaco who turns him to the grenade club. The deal is practically defined and the attacker born in 2001 will therefore go to the court of Ivan Juric who sees his father Marco as team manager. Urban Cairo he takes it with the formula of the loan and outright purchase option.

Milan greets Pellegri, but adds a striker to the squad: it is the 18-year-old Marko Lazetic (born in 2004) by the Red Star Belgrade (which in Serbia they consider the new Vlahovic). Here, too, the transfer market deal is in the pipeline for 4 million euros plus a bonus and a percentage on future resale. He is the grandson of Nikola Lazetic, midfielder who played 160 matches between Serie A and Serie B, wearing the jerseys of Como, Chievo, Lazio, Siena, Genoa, Livorno and Turin between 2002 and 2008.

Milan, defender: Bootman, Bailly. The transfer market tracks

Not just forwards. In defense, some last minute tracks remain open at Milan even if Paolo Maldini before the match against Juventus he slowed down: “He is back Romagnoli, Calabria… The emergency is ending and Tomori will be there in about twenty days. To put a player who has not played regularly and who can have an important impact by taking away a space from important players, who have done well, no. I’m not of that idea. And if we want to be an important player for the next few years it’s different, but it wasn’t possible. “

An attempt will be made on Sven Botman even if Lille do not want to sell him in January. There’s still the up option at stake Eric Bailly Manchester United, the Ivorian defender, currently engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Milan renews: Kessie, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao

Front renewals. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, there are no comforting signs Franck Kessie and of Alessio Romagnoli, whose contracts with Milan will expire on June 30th. The parties are still distant and reaching an agreement will not be easy. Optimism instead for Theo Hernandez: “We are close to running out. We are in agreement with his agent,” said Paolo Maldini. The Rossoneri club is also working on Rafael Leao. Both are looking for the white smoke to bring contracts from 2024 to 2026 with tripled salaries (from 1.5 to 4 million).

