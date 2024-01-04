Milan transfer market, Maignan renewal tests (without Growth Decree). Bayern Munich thinks about Magic Mike

Bayern Munich looks towards Casa Milan. Two players on the Bavarian managers' notebook. The first is not new: Mike Maignan considered the heir of Manuel Neuer (the 37-year-old has a contract until 2025 and in any case is not thinking about retiring: “I still have many sporting goals to achieve”). The Rossoneri club is negotiating the renewal of Magic Mike's contract (expiring in the medium term: 30 June 2026) because the desire is to protect the French goalkeeper, even if now the situation has become more complicated as we can no longer count on the benefits of the Growth Decree. Certainly, to make Milan falter, an offer of 80 million would be needed and obviously we are still talking about a projection of June, certainly not January.

Milan transfer market, Bayern Munich survey for Tomori. Rumors from Germany

And then there is the indiscretion that is bouncing from Germany in these hours and is relaunched by Sky Sport Deutschland, that Bayern Munich have carried out an initial survey for Fikayo Tomori. A surprise rumor. The new sporting director of the Bavarians Christoph Freund likes the English defender even if it is difficult to think of a decisive assault in the January transfer window. There are two reasons: in the meantime the player is injured (hamstring injury in the match before Christmas against Salernitana) and will remain in the pits for a couple of months yet.

Then Milan have no intention of letting him leave in this transfer window. We remember that Tomori was bought out by the Rossoneri in the summer of 2022 in an operation worth a total of 28 million euros which ended up in Chelsea's coffers. The English defender has a contract until 2027 with a salary of 3.5 million euros net per season. If for Maignan 70-80 million are needed to make Milan falter, in Tomori's case it would certainly be necessary to put around fifty million on the table. Total 130 million. But, despite the rumors coming from Germany in recent months, at the moment we are dealing with market suggestions.

