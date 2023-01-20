Accident at the Milan station. Around 15.10 today, 20 January 2023, a Trenord regional train shunting, with no passengers on board, passed a signal causing damage to the power line and a bundle of tracks. Damage to the airline that caused delays on the line, with delays of up to two hours and cancellation of convoys.

“Railway traffic has slowed down due to a technical problem (…) caused by the derailment of a regional train”, Rfi said in a note. The train is an ETR 521 S1. Long queues of travelers inside the central station, entrances to platforms are restricted, massive presence of assistance personnel from Trenitalia and Italo.

According to company sources, it was the human error of a train driver. Not all trains on the Turin-Rome route arrive at the Centrale (some stop at Lambrate or at Milano Rho Fiera), while those between Turin and Venice stop at Certosa and Lambrate. “RFI technicians are at work but traffic will remain disturbed for the next few hours,” Rete Ferroviaria Italiana said. Two long-distance trains, in particular, have been cancelled: