Newborn found dead in a clothes bin in Milan

The lifeless body of a baby was found yesterday, around 8 pm, in Milan inside a used clothes collection bin. The body was noticed by a man, who immediately alerted 118.

The discovery took place at the corner of via Cesare Saldini and via Botticelli, in the east area of ​​the city. The baby was found with part of the placenta still attached. The autopsy will now have to be performed. The mobile squad of the police station investigates the fact.

The body of one Baby girl It was found last night just before 8pm in a used clothing collection bin in Milan. This morning’s tragedy comes 20 days after the case of the child left by his mother in a hospital in Milan.

