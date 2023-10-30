Milan, tourist reports: “700 thousand euros worth of jewelery stolen from hotel”

Robbed of 700 thousand euros of jewelery while staying in Milan. The person who reported the monstrous theft was a 77-year-old woman, a guest of a luxury hotel in the center of the Milanese city from last Tuesday to Saturday. The woman told investigators that she had put the jewels in the security safe of her suite but never found them again before leaving again. After having carried out an inspection in her home in Monte Carlo, she would have chosen to make a report.

The carabinieri of the Duomo company are investigating the case, having carried out investigations and interviewed some witnesses to ascertain what happened.

A similar episode occurred last month in Alassio. In that case, the theft of jewelery and goods from a room in the Grand Hotel was reported, for a total amount of around 200 thousand euros. The theft, to the detriment of a family of Piedmontese tourists on holiday, was reported about a year after the events.