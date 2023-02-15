Milan-Tottenham Champions League report cards

Tatarusanu vote 6.5. Few dangers, but he shows confidence when the ball turns his way. Very good outgoing

Kalulu vote 7. Perisic and Song in his area do not create any danger

Kjaer vote 6.5. Physical duel with experienced Kane and leads the defense with charisma

Thiaw vote 7. Debut in the Champions League with the coolness of a seasoned defender: the 21-year-old German conquers San Siro and cancels Kulusewski. A test that comes after the very good entry in the final of the derby with Inter and the positive performance against Turin last Friday. Confidence and personality

Pioli’s analysis after Milan-Tottenham

“When a coach reviews the work done in training on the pitch, he’s happy. We did what we had prepared. In the second half we could have done a few fewer back passes and played more up front, but the lads played with great spirit. We had a good performance. We could have scored more goals with De Ketelaere and Thiaw, but they too put us in trouble, especially on set pieces. Today is only the first stage, the next one will be even more difficult,” he told Mediaset







Saelemaekers vote 6. A lot of running on the right, he doesn’t find quality plays up front but his performance in support of Kalulu in the defensive phase is positive (from 77 Messias SV)

Krunic vote 6. He holds position well in front of the defense and plays a good quantity game

Mark 7. Pressing, running, fighting, setting: total proof. He comes out 5 minutes from the end to the applause of AC Milan (Pobega SV)

Theo Hernandez vote 7. It is he who triggers Milan’s goal. He is rediscovering brilliance, racing and acceleration

Brahim Diaz vote 7.5. The goal is heavy and gives quality plays on the night of the Champions League (De Kateleare vote 5.5 that header off Giroud’s side that could have been worth 2-0 weighs in, but the Belgian plays the quarter of an hour that Pioli grants in the right spirit)

Giroud vote 6. Try to play on the sidelines, fight in the middle of the Tottenham defence, help your team-mates across the pitch. And he gives CDK a heavy ball that brings Milan one step away from doubling the lead

Rafael Leao vote 6.5. He doesn’t find winning goals or assists, but you can see some bursts of applause and the feeling that he too, like Theo Hernandez, is slowly returning to his level (Rebic SV)

Pioli voted 7.5. His 3-5-2 is promoted on the night of the Champions League: the team concedes little, rediscovers the fighting spirit of the best days and perhaps deserved to go to London with a two-goal lead over Tottenham

