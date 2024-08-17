Milan Torino live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MILAN TURIN STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 17 August 2024, at 20:45 Milan and Torino take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the first day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Milan Torino live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Torino will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sport. Ample pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Torino is scheduled for 20:45 today, Saturday 17 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Milan Torino on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata. Coach: Fonseca

Turin (3-4-1-2): Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Coco, Masina; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Vojvoda; Vlasic; Adams, Zapata. Coach: Vanoli

