2-2 draw between Milan and Torino in the early evening match of the first day of Serie Aplayed today, August 17, at the ‘Meazza’ stadium in the Lombard capital. Double advantage for the Granata with Thiaw’s own goal in the 30th minute and Zapata’s goal in the 68th minute, answered by Morata in the 89th minute, who scored on his debut in the Rossoneri shirt, and Okafor in the 95th minute.

The match

The home team starts with their foot on the accelerator and in the 6th minute Leao tries with his left: a shot deflected into a corner. On the corner Thiaw comes off and the Granata defense saves just before the goal line, on the rebound Leao tries to coordinate from a few steps away but is precariously balanced and the conclusion ends up high. In the quarter of an hour the new Torino captain Zapata tries with a strong right from the edge, off to the left and aiming for Maignan’s near post: the ball is not too wide. In the 18th minute Leao receives the ball on the left, points to the man and then serves the central cut to Pulisic who shoots from inside the area. Nice save by Milinkovic-Savic, but then the flag goes up for Leao’s offside at the start of the move.

After half an hour, Toro took the lead. Zapata advanced on the left and crossed towards the right of the area where there was Bellanova. Headed ball, post and then Thiaw makes a disaster by sending the ball over the goal line. In the 37th minute the Granata came very close to doubling their lead: a great header in the area by Zapata on a corner from the left: only a super reflex by Maignan with his foot denied him the goal. In the 41st minute a great opportunity for Leao who, alone in front of Milinkovic-Savic, had his shot saved. In the 45th minute Bellanova broke through on the right and served Ilic on the edge of the area, also freed up by a nice dummy by Zapata: a first-time right-footer from a central position and Maignan again decisive in the save.

At the start of the second half, in the 3rd minute, a chance for Milan. Wrong back pass from Toro with Pulisic who recovers the ball and flies towards the goal, jumping Milinkovic-Savic, but moving far to the right. The American tries to shoot, but with a very narrow angle of goal and hits the outside of the net. In the quarter of an hour, triple substitution for Fonseca: Morata, Theo Hernandez and Reijnders enter in place of Jovic, Chukwueze and Bennacer. In Toro Che Adams for Sanabria. In the 19th minute, Leao serves Morata on the left of the area: the Spaniard moves out wide and is brought down by Coco, who hits both the ball and the leg. Maresca awards a penalty but then, after reviewing it on the monitor, changes his mind.

The 23rd minute saw the Granata double their lead. Ilic and Lazaro combine well on the left, then the former Inter player crosses from the edge for Zapata’s header, left completely alone in the middle of the area. In the 27th minute Pulisic tames a cross from the left in the area and shoots from a central position, but sends it high. In the 36th minute a powerful shot from Reijnders from the edge: Milinkovic-Savic saves and Morata hits the rebound, but in a clear offside position.

The goal date for the former Juve player is postponed by a few minutes. In the 44th minute another conclusion from Reijnders from the edge: Morata deflects it and beats Milinkovic-Savic. In the recovery, the hosts’ forcing was rewarded in the 95th minute: a cross from the right by Musah, in the middle comes Okafor hits a volley and beats Milinkovic-Savic to make it 2-2.