Muscle problem for the director of Pioli during the friendly against Vicenza: exams on Monday, but almost certainly he will not be there for the first season of the championship
Bad news for Stefano Pioli. Sandro Tonali, forced to leave at the beginning of the second half during the friendly match against Vicenza, will probably have to miss the first league match against Udinese.
Muscle problem
The Milan director has accused a problem with a flexor, the extent of which will be accurately assessed next Monday, when the player will undergo the usual exams. Pioli hopes it is a simple elongation so as not to lose one of his pillars for more games, but there is the risk that it could also be a stretch. In that case, the absence would last at least for the entire month of August.
Messias also gets hurt
Bittersweet evening, however, for Junior Messias: the Brazilian headed the goal of the momentary 2-1, but left the field prematurely due to a sprained trauma to his right ankle. Even his conditions are to be evaluated in Udinese projection.
August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 22:28)
