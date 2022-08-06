Bad news for Stefano Pioli. Sandro Tonali, forced to leave at the beginning of the second half during the friendly match against Vicenza, will probably have to miss the first league match against Udinese.

Muscle problem

The Milan director has accused a problem with a flexor, the extent of which will be accurately assessed next Monday, when the player will undergo the usual exams. Pioli hopes it is a simple elongation so as not to lose one of his pillars for more games, but there is the risk that it could also be a stretch. In that case, the absence would last at least for the entire month of August.