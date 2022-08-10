The defender’s agents on site for the renewal of the contract: the salary will rise to over 3 million. The 22-year-old Belgian from Arsenal is the new name for Pioli’s midfield

A careful – very careful – look at who is already there, and another at who could arrive. Of course, we are not at the levels of frenzy perceived when De Ketelaere was at stake, but the Rossoneri day is still touching on important issues.

Two more years – The first, at least because the news is certain, is that in the afternoon the agents of Fikayo Tomori went up to the fourth floor of Casa Milan. On the table the contract extension of the defender, a subject which the parties had already discussed – profitably – in recent weeks. On the other hand, the base of work was optimal: “Fik” at Milan is wonderfully well and he has never made any secret of wanting to stay long. The current constraint expires in 2025, the proposal is to extend it until 2027, with a salary that would top the 3 million net per season. The Rossoneri club clearly wants to avoid, at least with the most representative and functional players, to find themselves having to deal with other cases of members lost on a free transfer. See also Mister X, only one “senator” and the talented Lazetic: Milan, how do you change the attack in June?

New profile – After that, as is known, a couple of pieces are still missing from the incoming market. And if the hottest name in defense has been for some time now that of Diallo, in midfield, after losing Sanches and Chukwuemeka, the situation is decidedly more fluid. In recent days there has been talk of Pape Sarr (Tottenham) and Onyedika (Midtjylland), but now a new profile is emerging. And he has Belgian nationality again, which this year is definitely in fashion at Milanello. This is Albert Sambi Lokonga, the 22-year-old midfielder of Arsenal and the Under-21 national team (but he has already made his debut with the greats). Congolese origins and school Anderlecht, from which Arsenal took him last summer, has a contract expiring in 2026. Last season he put together 24 appearances, of which 19 in the Premier League: owner in the first part of the season, he then slipped onto the bench. See also 5 things you didn't know about Jairo Torres, the new Mexican who will play in the MLS with the Chicago Fire

10 August – 16:34

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #Tomori #median #Sambi #Lokonga #check