Immediate challenge of great intensity with Milan defending hard on the outside blaugrana, 5-5 after the high pitches of Rodriguez and Melli. The Catalan outsiders warm their hand with Kuric and Laprovittola on the scoresheet in a match that remains low-scoring, 8-5. Hall’s two fouls give immediate space to Kell who immediately gets to work, the red and white wall holds up and Rodriguez overtakes, 8-10. AX that silences the hosts for over 5 minutes, Sanli and Smits unlock Barcelona but it is always Chacho show, 14 equal to the first siren. The pace of the match does not rise, a factor very welcome by Olimpia. The quality of the Milanese defense does not decrease and a triple front by Bentil leads to a new overtaking of the AX, 21-22. The defensive pressure of the guests who do not give easy possessions to Barcelona is simply perfect, Rodriguez feels the air of an Iberian “derby” and reaches the red and white advantage to 7, 25-32 stamped by Bentil caught in the center of the area by Tarczewski. A call from Mirotic does not change the tactically dominated plot by coach Messina’s men, 28-34 after yet another magic by Rodriguez.

After the long break, Milan seals the maximum advantage but it is a flash, the angry Blaugrana reaction dragged by Davies and Mirotic leads to Kuric’s overtaking in transition, 37-36. He doesn’t give up the AX, Davies’ third (questionable) foul doesn’t change the board, plus Kuric’s 6, 44-38. The advantage of the Catalans rises to 9 (always Kuric on the scoresheet) but the AX still has the energy and heart to keep in touch, Delaney with pride for at least 6, 47-41. Jasikevicius’ longs are loaded with fouls (fourth penalty for Sanli), it is the “little ones” that make the Lithuanian coach happy, Kuric always him for the first double-digit margin, 51-41. Never tames Milan despite the second coach on the guest bench: Grant finds two precious jokers, 54-47 at the penultimate siren of Jokubaitis. Bentil’s energy is a factor in the new Milanese recovery, the red and white fort returns almost impregnable to the Blaugrana attack, Hines brings the challenge back to only one possession, 54-51. The recovery of the Olimpia continues which impacts at an altitude of 56 always with a paw from Hines, Delaney sends the AX, 58-59, flying in the sky. The hosts react for a fiery final, Rodriguez and Delaney drive the outside blaugrana crazy, 63-65. Olimpia gets his hands on the match, Melli is a demon in defense, Hall’s blitz smells of enterprise, 65-70. Barcelona has a last roar with the usual Kuric but it is the curare arrow of the former Delaney to freeze the Palaublaugrana, 70-74. Mirotic scores from three but it’s late, Melli makes 1/2 from the line, the miracle does not arrive on Laprovittola’s siren, 73-75.