Madness in Milan on the evening of Monday 7 August, when a group of people broke into Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the symbols of the Lombard capital and a stone’s throw from the Duomo, climbed up and sprayed the upper part of the ‘building.

The scene took place under the perplexed eyes of hundreds of passersby, who were filling the square at the time.

The perpetrators of the blitz are three young men dressed in black, who with cans of green and blue spray paint have left some graffiti, drawings and writings: arrows, the word king and even a five-pointed star.

The writings are clearly visible from the ground, as you can see in the photos we show you. As Corriere della Sera writes, many of the passersby booed and insulted the vandals: the firefighters, the State Police and the local police intervened on the spot shortly after. The damages of the blitz have not yet been quantified. The three young men, who fled after their “work”, have not yet been identified.