MILAN. They were having lunch together when they heard the screams of a woman who had just suffered an attempted mugging. The former swimming champion Filippo Magnini and the showgirl Giorgia Palmas got up from the table and decided to follow the pickpocket. Once reached, they blocked her until the agents of a police car arrived. The episode happened today around 2 pm in Corso Sempione, not far from the Arco della Pace.

It all happened in the space of a few minutes when Ramona FS, a 62-year-old Cuban with a criminal record, tried to steal the purse of a 51-year-old French tourist visiting Milan. However, the owner managed to foil the theft and to attract the attention of other customers sitting at the outside tables of the premises on the Corso. Among them also the couple Magnini-Palmas. It was the double world champion in 2005 and 2007 of the 100m freestyle and the former Striscia La Notizia tissue who took the initiative and chased the mugger who she had tried to get away from.

In the meantime, a police car from the Duomo police station has been sent. The agents identified those present and investigated the 62-year-old on the loose for attempted theft.