A couple of parents were reported in Milan for child abandonment. According to what has been reconstructed, the two left their eight-month-old daughter in the car to go and celebrate a friend’s wedding.

Yesterday evening, Saturday 16 September 2023, the Cornaredo carabinieri intervened in a restaurant car park in via Fratelli Cervi in ​​Cusago, a municipality in the province of Milan, where the little girl was alone in the car. The military managed to immediately track down the parents, aged 31 and 41, who justified themselves by claiming “that they were controlling the little girl remotely via a mobile phone on a video call and that they had left the windows closed to avoid ailments”. The little girl, “in good health”, was returned to her parents who were reported.