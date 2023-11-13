In twelve days already 4 expulsions – the most “restless” team in the championship – and 32 yellow cards. Hernandez (6) the most booked player of the tournament

Ugly (not always, fortunately), dirty (not enough: we need more victories in less “clean” matches) and bad (the numbers say so). At this moment, coming across some negative statistics featuring Milan is quite easy and could even be mistaken for obstinacy, but some numbers are incontrovertible. This is the case of the Devil’s seasonal “criminal record”, which is anything but immaculate. Between yellow and red cards, there are entries where – in this case unfortunately – Milan is first in the standings. If anything, a discussion could be opened on some refereeing decisions – reviewable, without a doubt – which contributed to triggering the sports judge, but in the meantime the fact remains. And he says that the Rossoneri is the squad with the highest number of expulsions in this tournament. See also Juve has chosen: Calvo new manager of the sports area

experience — We have reached four, which in twelve days obviously means the average of one red card every three games. The last on the list is Giroud and this is particularly impressive because Oly is a man of great experience, yet he was unable to contain himself in the boiling final in Lecce. On the other hand, a Giroud frustrated by the crazy progress of the match paints Milan’s current moment well. After Pongracic’s hand a few steps from the Lecce area which was not punished – here is an example of a refereeing error which then generated disciplinary consequences, although Giroud’s reaction in those terms was obviously wrong – Abisso first showed the French center forward the yellow card and then the direct red. It is between the two cards that Oly made a mistake, because the yellow card should have been a sufficient warning. Now, however, Milan awaits the sports judge’s ruling with bated breath: it is possible that there will be a two-day stoppage, but – regulation in hand – it could even reach four. See also Junior vs. La Equidad: follow live minute by minute

massacre — Giroud, as we were saying, is the fourth red card for the Rossoneri this championship. Yes, he leads the Devil ahead of Lecce, Genoa and Monza, who are also stuck at two. The other three reds bear the names of Tomori (Roma-Milan, third matchday), Maignan (Genoa-Milan, eighth) and Thiaw (Milan-Juve, ninth). Tomori’s is the result of a double yellow, the others are direct reds as in the case of Giroud. It goes without saying that in a team already devastated by injuries, losing key men for disciplinary reasons forces Pioli to be able to count on a very small number of viable rotations. Milan are also in first place in the bookings ranking: third place with 32 behind Lecce (36) and Juve (33). Conspicuous contribution from Hernandez, who is the most booked player in the championship: six yellow cards (the only one at this rate), many of which for protests and not for actual game necessity. Which are the most “virtuous” teams? Juve, Lazio, Roma, Salernitana, Empoli, Turin, Fiorentina and Inter have zero expulsions. In the “yellow” box, 16 cards for Inter, 17 for Sassuolo and 19 for Atalanta. See also Parma-Cagliari, Buffon: “A defeat surrounded by affection. Is there something that..."

#Milan #discipline #problem #red #Devil.. #anger