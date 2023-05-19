Theo Hernandez, AC Milan full-back, has posted a photo on his social networks that shows him in the company of Paolo Maldini

Undoubtedly the last few days have been very complicated for the Milanwhich came out of the Champions League and risks losing the train for the first four positions in the championship. Many have included Paul among the scapegoats Maldinito which fierce criticisms have been made for the summer market and the recent statements on a possible positive assessment of the season in the event of a fourth place (“from 8 on the report card“). Despite this, however, the Rossoneri manager showed himself to be calm and in… very good company

Leao and the little hearts to Maldini — Raphael Leao in fact, he posted a story on Instagram that portrays him with the former Rossoneri flag and current head of the technical area. An image accompanied by hearts, one red and one black. In short, the past and present of Milan, in full harmony. By the way, the official announcement of the contract renewal between the Portuguese and the Devil is only a few days away. See also New Cruz Azul stadium: everything you need to know about the possible construction date and more

In Maldini’s company also another player from Milan: Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman has published on his profile ‘twitter’ a series of shots from today’s training, including one that shows him joking with the former AC Milan captain. READ ALSO:Milan, the latest market news today >>>

May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 8:36 pm)

