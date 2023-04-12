AC Milan players Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez chase striker Kylian Mbappé in one particular statistic
Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao they chase Kylian Mbappe. It is not a still image of a match between Milan And PSGbut the ranking of a particular statistic that concerns precisely the Champions League. The portal Optin fact, calculated the meters covered ball and chain by each player during the top European competition.
April 11, 2023 (change April 11, 2023 | 8:17 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Milan #Theo #Hernandez #Leao #chasing #Mbappé #statistic
Leave a Reply