The area is that of San Donato, the project of the top studio in the world preferred to 12 others: a system on two rings, work starting in 2025, a store, a museum, a hub active all year round. And the largest giant screens in Italy

Luca Bianchin

AC Milan has chosen the studio that will design both its new stadium and the district dedicated to sports and leisure around the stadium: this is Manica, an excellence in the sector, for AC Milan the number 1 architecture studio in the world, preferred to 12 other competitors. He will be the Rossoneri Design Architect. The club has also decided that the new facility will have 70 thousand seats: as the fans hoped, it will go beyond 60-65 thousand. The objective of Milan, Gerry Cardinale and RedBird is admittedly ambitious: to create the main sports and entertainment destination in Europe. Concerts, events, especially matches.

the team — AC Milan has been working on the project for months – a priority of RedBird – and has decided to build in the San Francesco area of ​​San Donato, on the outskirts of the city. The news is that in recent weeks he has defined the team that will take care of the project: CAA Icon and Manica, two international excellences, will work with Tim Romani, founder and former number 1 of CAA Icon who left the company to become development manager of the project for Milan. Manica, Caa Icon and Romani have already collaborated on the ultra-modern Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Milan played a friendly match against Barcelona at the beginning of August, on the Tennessee Titans Stadium which will be built in Nashville (expected to open in 2027) and on the Chase Center in San Francisco, new home of the Golden State Warriors. Top-level facilities in the United States, a nation to which Milan is increasingly linked. The project team will be operational before the end of 2023. The club’s goal is to start work at the end of 2025 and play in the new stadium in 2028 or 2029, when Milan will celebrate its 130th birthday. See also The latest Chivas vs América clashes: statistics, head-to-head and more

the news — It is early to have details on the external structure of the stadium – decisions in this sense will be made later – but the idea is to create a very recognizable architectural conformation, a symbol of the club and the city. The facility will obviously be very modern, with two rings instead of the three of San Siro, and inside it will have the largest giant screens in Italy, a choice reminiscent of the large American arenas. On both sides of the stadium there will be premium and hospitality seats, those dedicated to companies and those who can spend more for the match event, which in Milan’s plans will coexist with tickets accessible to all. Furthermore, all seats will be larger than in San Siro, the upper tier will have a 360 degree panoramic view, there will be many restaurants and areas dedicated to families. In the stadium area there will be a large store and a museum of at least 300 square meters, in line with the idea of ​​creating a hub active 365 days a 365. It will be much more than a stadium: the idea is to build a symbol , a home for the next generations, a facility that represents the AC Milan brand and changes the history of owned facilities in Italy. Another novelty: outside the main entrance there will be a large square, ideally as large as Piazza Duomo, with restaurants, bars and clubs around the entire perimeter, active before, during and after the match. Here Milan hopes to celebrate the next victories with the fans. See also Nairo Quintana, fighter, remains in the 'top 6' of the Tour de France

the models — The Allegiant Stadium will obviously be a model for Milan’s new facility, even if one of the main references – perhaps the main one – will be the Tottenham Stadium, where Milan played in February. In 2021-22, Tottenham grossed 125 million from its facility (Milan stopped at 32), where conferences or events are regularly organized and an episode of the Gangs of London series was even filmed. The hyper-modern structure, the coexistence of very expensive VIP seats (Premium Suites) and tickets accessible to all fans, the dozens of restaurants inside, from starred restaurants to hot dog stalls: these and other characteristics – but not the retractable stands – will be found in the new Milan stadium. What will it be called? It’s too early to tell. Milan still have to finalize the choice of location and open the great chapter of naming rights. The facility will certainly have an eco-sustainable design and will aim to meet the needs of comfort, accessibility and safety of spectators.

comments — “I have been chasing the dream of a new stadium in Milan for six years – says Tim Romani, whose family is originally from Fanano, not far from Modena -. I always knew that this would only be possible by involving these two great companies and their invaluable experience. CAA Icon and Manica will help us create a world-class facility that lives up to the great expectations of Milan and RedBird Capital.” The CAA Icon team working on the stadium is led by Stephanie Bax: “We are thrilled to have been selected to manage the entire project management activity during the construction of the stadium and the adjacent area – comments Bax, Executive Vice President and Director General Europe by CAA Icon -. The most successful facilities are those that integrate seamlessly into the community. We can’t wait to make AC Milan’s vision a reality with the help of Manica.” And Manica, the studio also responsible for the renovation of the Camp Nou in Barcelona, ​​is on the same line: “We are proud to have been chosen to create the design of the new stadium. We will work to ensure that the outcome of the project is worthy of this exceptional club, the city and all the fans around the world.” See also Muscle injury for Ricci: Torino loses him for at least a month. Pellegri, new stop