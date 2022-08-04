The Milan greeted the goal Sanches who, yesterday, underwent medical examinations with the Psg. Renato has chosen a mind-boggling gig, approx 6 million euros net per season, and the extraordinary relationship with Galtier and Campos. Now Maldini and Massara want to take 1-2 days to better evaluate the profile on which to focus: this will come out of a ready-made list that contains a dozen names.

Listen to “Milan, the real reason that led to the Sanches hoax. Now a new name for the midfield is appearing” on Spreaker.

SALE SARR – Pape Sarr, Senegalese midfielder born in 2002, may be a surprise solution. In the last season he remained on loan at the Metz from the Tottenham who had completed his purchase in the summer of 2021. Milan have been following him for some time, even before they bought him Spurs, and sees very important potential in him. There was some contact between Massara and Paratici but the right formula must be found: Milan’s idea is not to enhance the youth of others but to build a lasting project on the player.