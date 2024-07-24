Milan, the proposal: the heavier the car, the more you pay for parking

The majority councilors of the Municipality of Milan Enrico Fedrighini, Angelica Vasile, Simonetta D’Amico, Rosario Pantaleo, Carlo Monguzzi, Marco Fumagalli and Gabriele Rabaiotti they are working on a motion that goes in the direction of an “adequate increase in the parking charges on the street (from two to three times the ordinary charge in each parking area concerned) which must concern all private vehicles for the transport of passengers, regardless of the residence or domicile of the owner, starting from a weight greater than 1.6 tons with a thermal or electric engine”.

Parking rates up to three times higher than current ones

In practice, as reported by Corriere, for certain types of vehicles, the rate could be up to two or three times the standard rate in each parking area involved. The measure would have a particular impact on electric vehicles. But even the most recent safety devices have led to an average increase in the weight of the most recently registered vehicles. Therefore, it is not an “anti-SUV” measure tout court, as it would also affect some compact electric cars.. A similar measure has been introduced in Paris since February. There, the heaviest cars pay up to 18 euros per hour for parking on the street.

Park pricing to free up urban space

The councilors clarified: “The pricing policies – road pricing and park pricing – represent effective and rapid tools capable of influencing the governance of urban mobility at a local level, in order to free up increasing shares of urban space currently occupied by motor vehicles to return it to a more sustainable use (pedestrianization, cycling, reserved lanes for surface public transport)