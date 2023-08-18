Purchases, sales and more. The club is also working on contract extensions: there are some of the jewels that need to be put in the safe. Theo Hernandez’s contract, as well as Leao’s, has already been filed. Now the CEO Furlani aims to find the right combination to lock down the others, from Maignan to Krunic.

salary doubled

Mike’s renewal has always remained on the table, but returned to the main courses after Courtois’ injury in Madrid: it was inevitable for Real to probe Magic Mike’s availability, and once the Rossoneri’s door was closed, knock on Chelsea’s for the loan of Kepa. Maignan remains among the most courted goalkeepers in Europe: Milan want to keep him close to the point of renewing their wedding vows. A new union is being worked on until the summer of 2028 (the current one expires in 2026), with a substantial salary adjustment. The Frenchman earns 2 million eight hundred thousand euros, elsewhere he could get richer much more. For this reason, the club is thinking of multiplying the initial fee by two (this is the salary established in the summer of 2021, when Maignan arrived to replace Donnarumma: in the meantime, they have become one of the team’s references) and make the goalkeeper one of the richest players of the Rose.