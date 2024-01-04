Milan, the new taxi licenses will cost 96,500 euros each

The new license for taxi drivers it will cost 96,500 euros. The municipality of Milan would like to launch a public notice for 450 white cars within this month. Discounts are available for those who drive taxi at night and for those who will transport disabled people. .

Tender for 450 new taxi licenses from the municipality of Milan

Only a couple of months ago the municipal council had given the green light to the resolution which provided for the tender for 450 new taxis, with incentives for those who will use cars used for the transport of people with disabilities or will carry out service, for five years, at times with higher level of demand. Furthermore, the possibility of activating new second guides. The Milanese administration has been working for some time to strengthen the taxi service in the city, having estimated a need for at least a thousand more 'white cars'.

