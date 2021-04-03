Milan (AFP)

Milan escaped from falling at home to the incomplete Spamdoria since the 59th minute, and came out with a 1-1 draw by the Norwegian substitute Jens Peter Hoge at the opening of the twenty-ninth stage, making it logical that the task is almost impossible for him to achieve a first title in the Italian football league since 2011.

Veteran Fabio Quagliarella (38 years) opened the score for the guests in the 57th minute, before Portuguese Adrian Silva was sent off after two minutes to complete Sampdoria another half hour with ten players.

However, Hoge saved the “Rossoneri” from a hard fall with the goal of a draw, “87”, to raise the latter’s score to 60 points in second place.

Coach Stefano Pioli’s team continued its poor record at home, after it failed to win the sixth match in a row at the San Siro stadium in all competitions, including the defeat by Manchester United, with a clean goal, in the second leg of the final eight of the European League «Europa League» To bid farewell to the auxiliary continental competition.

The penalty of AC Milan’s Ante Repic was reduced from two matches to one for showing “a lack of respect” towards the referee, after he addressed him with an insulting phrase to his mother in the loss to Napoli, and missed the 3-2 victory against Fiorentina, but Pioli kept him on the bench, while the Algerian returned Ismail bin Nasser to the starting lineup.

Sampdoria was the best party in the first half, where he threatened early, after the ball reached Manolio Gabiadini, following a corner, to the goal, and the goalkeeper Gianlogy Donnarumma deflected it brilliantly, before shining again in clearing the header of the Norwegian Morten Thorsby, Milan ended the first half without any Shot on goal.

Quagliarella took advantage of a wrong pass from French defender Theo Hernandez to his teammate, who snatched her the best scorer in the league for the 2018-2019 season, and he watched the ball falling from outside the area, beautiful over Donnarumma, who advanced far from his own goal in the 57th minute.

Spamdoria suffered a setback after two minutes, after he was forced to complete the match with ten players, following a second warning by Silva due to a mistake on Spaniard Samo Castillo.

Milan raised its rhythm in the final minutes of the match and Rebi, the Bosnian substitute, Radi Kronic, almost equaled the score, but Gambian defender Omar Koli pushed the ball away in the final moments before it crossed the goal line.

Hugi, who came on as a substitute for Castillo in the 79th minute, equalized the result, after the ball reached him after a rebound inside the area, and he followed it into the net in the 87th minute.

Turkish Hakan Chalhanoglu almost gave “the Rossoneri” the three points with a powerful shot, which goalkeeper Emil Odero hit in the minute.

88.