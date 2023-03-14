The Municipality of Milan has stopped transcribing the foreign birth certificates of children born to same-parent couples in Italy. The suspension of the registrations comes after a circular from the Prefect of Milan which, according to what has been learned, has in turn consulted the Ministry of the Interior.

The prefecture, to request the interruption of the transcripts, referred to law 40 of 2004, the law on medically assisted procreation, which is permitted only to couples formed by people of different sexes. A law that also prohibits surrogacy.

Mayor Sala meets the rainbow families

Faced with this circular, Mayor Sala could do nothing but suspend the registrations. The mayor of Milan himself today immediately met the rainbow families and their representatives and explained this difficulty to them. However, Sala also confirmed that this will become his “political battle” with the government.

Forte (FdI): the forehand won

And that it is also a “political battle”, as evidenced by the note released by the municipal councilor of the Brothers of Italy Matteo Forte. “Sala has bent the law to his ideological battles,” commented Forte. «To be honest – he added – it is not that today the illegitimacy of that act claimed by the Milano Pride stage is being discovered. The undersigned, in fact, already the day after those statements on July 5, wrote a letter to the Prefect, who replied to me on February 1, declaring that he had really interested the Interior Ministry in the matter. That my initiative contributed to today’s outcome is of little interest to me. Instead, I am interested in whether the law won».

Zan (Pd): unspeakable pressure from the Interior Ministry

«In the days in which the European Policies Commission of the Senate discusses the EU Regulation which requires that the rights of same-parent families be recognized in all Member States, the Ministry of the Interior orders the Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala to stop the registrations at the registry office of families with two fathers or two mothers. These are unspeakable pressures that confirm the hostility of the Meloni government against the rights of the lgbtqia+ community» says Alessandro Zan. “The European Union is also asking Italy to take steps towards full equality for all citizens and the government is responding with actions worthy of Orban’s Hungary,” concluded the Democratic Party deputy.

Rainbow Families: this government wants to take away every slightest right from us

They are almost one hundred and fifty thousand children of same-parent couples. Alessia Crocini, president of the Rainbow Families association, also spoke on the matter in the evening: «Mayor Sala informed us that he will block the transcripts of foreign birth certificates of children with two fathers and the formation of Italian birth certificates with two mothers, as guaranteed in recent years in the Lombard capital”.



“We are aware – added Crocini – of how much this government is working to remove any minimum right of citizenship from same-parent families in Italy”. But «boys and girls with two mothers and two fathers already exist in Italy, the Piantedosi ministers and the premier Meloni – he added – get over it. Every day they go to school, enter pediatric studies, play in parks and sports fields, attend music classes, like all their peers, without having the rights of all their peers. This situation is not worthy of a civilized country and we wonder when this injustice will be remedied by a common sense law that reflects reality”.