The Rossoneri are currently a huge construction site, the season tickets already sold out, however, are an excellent sign. Maldini, Ibra and Tonali are gone, in their place Loftus-Cheek, two more news and Pulisic on the way. With a much more involved Baresi

Mark Pasotto

Milan restarts in the middle of a construction site that hasn’t been seen in these proportions for several years. The last season, although it brought the essential qualification to the Champions League, but above all an access to the semifinals that had been missing for sixteen years, highlighted the extreme need to review the squad in a rather substantial way. And so tomorrow the Devil finds himself with some new faces, some who are about to arrive, others who will perhaps arrive at the end of the market, and a series of illustrious absences.

the program — Meanwhile, the day’s program at Milanello. It starts with Pioli’s first press conference of the season, scheduled for 2.30 pm. And it closes with the team’s first match, which as usual will take place on the outside field, the one visible to the public, starting at 5pm. As a side dish, another great classic from the first day of school: the Curva Sud procession, which will the driveway to the sports center with choirs, drums and smoke bombs. Although a little skepticism about the season’s prospects is spreading among the fans, the Rossoneri people continue to remain very close to the club and the team: the day before yesterday the season ticket campaign ended with a sensational sold out: 41,500 cards. Sensational not in the figure itself (a year ago it was the same thing), but in the timing: maximum quota reached one and a half months in advance of 2022. See also Sophia Flörsch returns to Formula 3 with PHM Racing

who is there — There are currently three new faces: the second goalkeeper Sportiello (free transfer, from Atalanta), Loftus-Cheek (midfielder, taken from Chelsea) and Romero (attack winger, free transfer from Lazio). Nothing to do for Pulisic, in the sense that the deal is closed but there are no technical times to allow him to start working from day one. Then there are the returns from loans, the vast majority of which – if not all – destined to emigrate again: Caldara, Maldini, Colombo, Nasti, Lazetic. And there will also be Bennacer, who continues the long rehabilitation work.

and who is no longer there — They greeted heavy names. First of all, we will no longer see Maldini and Massara on the sidelines (in exchange, there will be a Baresi much more involved in the activity of the sports area). On the field, however, there will be no Ibra, Tonali, Diaz, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Dest, Tatarusanu and Brescianini (just sold outright to Frosinone). And the players who had the appendix with the national teams after the end of the championship will also be missing for a few days. Then from Maignan, Theo and Giroud to Leao, Kjaer, Thiaw and De Ketelaere. Their return is scheduled for Wednesday 19. See also South American Athletics Master 2022: everything you need to know

towards the usa — The Rossoneri will work at Milanello until 20 July. On the 21st the departure for the tour in the United States, returning on the 3rd August. Three luxury tests are scheduled in the USA as part of the Soccer Champions Tour: the match against Real Madrid on 23 July (4 hours Italian on the 24th) in Pasadena; on 27 July (4.30 Italian time on the 28th) in Los Angeles the challenge against Juve; and on August 1st (5 am Italian on the 2nd) in Las Vegas the one in Barcelona. The 1st Silvio Berlusconi Trophy has also been made official, scheduled for 8 August (9pm) in Monza against the Brianza players.