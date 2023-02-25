Birthday with renewal for Luka Vushkovic. the talent ofHajduk Split he turned sixteen and, as a gift, he signed the first professional contract which ties him to the Croatian club until 2026.

The boy went through the entire youth process with Hajduk and attracted the attention of the top European clubs, with Milan and PSG in pole position.

“It’s a great feeling to continue being part of this big family. I’ve been here all my life, I remember the early days, the first goal for Hajduk, everything I went through at the academy. I’m glad I was in able to help my teammates so far. My next big wish is to contribute to the first team, to make my official debut because that is my dream and I hope it will come true soon” Vušković told the club’s official website .