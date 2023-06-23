Milan, the judges cancel the birth certificate of the son of a gay couple

The registration of the birth certificate of the child of a male couple born with surrogacy has been canceled in Milan. As reported by Ansa, it is the decision taken by the judges of the Milanese civil court, who have also established that another “procedure” is needed to request the annulment of the transcript of the acknowledgments of the children of three female couples, born abroad with assisted procreation of “removing child status”. The Milan prosecutor’s office had asked the judges to annul, on the basis of the Cassation’s ruling last December, the registrations in the registry office of the Municipality of Milan of the children of four homoparental couples.

This passage seems to be a “response” to the decision made a few days ago by the Padua public prosecutor’s office to challenge 33 birth certificates relating to the children of two women. According to the latter, it is illegal to register a child born to two women.

READ ALSO: “Children cannot have two mothers”, sensational stop by the Padua prosecutor’s office

The judges of Milan: “We cannot rectify the recognition of children born to three women”

The Court of Milan, in fact, deemed “inadmissible the procedure of rectification of the Civil Status documents used by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to request the annulment of the transcription of the child’s recognition deed, already recognized by the biological mother, by the mother intentional”. The acting president explains it in a note, which summarizes the outcome and content of the decisions Fabio Roia and the president of the eighth civil section Giovanni Battista Rollero, with regard, in particular, to the decision in the case of the children of three female couples born abroad with assisted procreation.

“The Board, having made a detailed examination of the nature of the acknowledgment deed and its effects, considered that the cancellation of the transcription of the acknowledgment cannot be achieved through the rectification procedure – write the judges as reported by Ansa – but that the establishment of a real action aimed at the removal of the status of son is instead necessary “.

The civil status officer “may, in fact, refuse to accept a declaration of recognition of the child, but once the declaration has been accepted, even if out of complacency, by mistake or in violation of the law, and has been noted at the bottom at the birth of the minor, the recognition made cannot be contested and therefore removed through a rectification, but it will be necessary to resort to the protection model that our legal system provides for the removal of the status of child (challenge of the recognition due to lack of truthfulness, disavowal of paternity, contestation of status)”. minor in order to protect his interest in the context of the procedure”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

