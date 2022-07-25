Milan, the grandmother of the child who died of starvation: “My daughter is a monster”

New baffling details emerge from the terrible story of Dianaan 18-month-old girl abandoned by her mother Alessia Pifferi at home in Milan for a week, dead of starvation, hunger and thirst. After the tragedy, the neighbors began to speak, as reported by TgCom24: “The mother took her abruptly as soon as she tried to get close to the other children”, “Diana was frightened by her mother”. The woman had strong reactions whenever the little girl got upset. And Diana “stopped immediately, she was almost frightened”, reports Corriere della Sera instead.

Diana, the mother pretended to organize a baptism to raise money

On facebook, the disconsolate grandmother commented Maria, Alessia’s mother: “My daughter is a monster”. It was she who took care of little Diana after a hospitalization with a very high fever a few months after her birth. Mom was in Montecarlo with her partner, on vacation. And another detail emerges: mother Alessia had spread the rumor of the organization of a baptism (which never took place) only to receive some gifts, envelopes with money.

