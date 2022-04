Genoa – An operation by the Genoa Coast Guard in the Milanese hinterland on the traceability of fish products is underway on Wednesday evening. The military in a warehouse found some goods of dubious origin, seizing at the moment 1,800 kilograms of marine vegetables and fish. The operation will also continue in the next few hours.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site