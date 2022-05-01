No team in the lead after 34 days had such a low average age: 26 years and 72 days. It is the legacy that Elliott will hand over to Investcorp

The problem is called Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It is he who ruins the media. And even Giroud, Kjaer, Florenzi and Messias don’t help much. Were it not for these over thirty years old – in the case of Ibra even over 40 -, Milan would be even younger … and the figure on the average age of the team that Stefano Pioli is launching towards the scudetto dream would make even more impression. The Rossoneri locker room marks 26 years and 72 days, checking the dates of birth on the identity cards and dividing the sum obtained by the number of players in the squad. Remarkable, if we consider the pitfalls that a complex and difficult championship like the Italian one presents. The coach often repeats this in interviews: “Remember that this is a young group, even if by now they have acquired a good degree of experience”. A few small mental blackouts can also be explained in this way. See also Harvey Elliott, the boy prodigy of Liverpool

The “ranking” – But how young? Let’s get help from the Opta elaboration, to have an indicative parameter. Considering the last ten editions of Serie A and photographing the rankings on matchday 34, there is no leader with a lower average age than the current Rossoneri. Obviously we are almost always talking about Juve, given the national domination that the Bianconeri have exercised since the last Rossoneri Scudetto onwards. Inter enters the discussion only once, the one that led to the 2020-21 Scudetto: Conte trained a pool of players born on average 28 years and 193 days earlier. Antonio himself led Juve in the 2012-13 season, which with 27 years and 337 days on average is the second “greenest” team on this list. And the oldest? Allegri’s Juve 2017-18 edition, with 29 years and 118 days.

Philosophy – Being able to count on a young AC Milan – and therefore with decidedly rosy prospects for the future – is one of the most important legacies that the Elliott fund will leave to Investcorp, as soon as it is time for signatures and closing for the transfer of ownership. Accounts in place, a revitalized brand and a prospective pool of players, capable of competing for the victory even now while still having room for improvement. The CEO Gazidis, in concert with the director Maldini, with the ds Massara and with the scout leader Moncada, in the four-year period of Elliott has always given the same commandment: we buy young players, talents who can mature within the club to strengthen the squad or maybe be resold with capital gain. The exceptions were made only for very champions (Ibrahimovic) or “senators” able to pull their teammates from an emotional point of view. See also Milan from the Scudetto: it is the most 'team' of all. Juve on several fronts, but he can undermine Inter

Spring out of tune – In all this, continuity is guaranteed by the youth sector, as well as by market choices. The Under Rossonere do well in almost all the championships, but some concerns come from the Primavera, which risks relegation again after the one that took place in 2019: in place of Giunti, just exonerated, Terni was promoted from the bench for the championship final. Under 18. Compared to other clubs, it must be said, AC Milan consider the results of the Primavera to be less important, often used as a laboratory in which to try out boys below the average age allowed by the tournament. But in short, a few more smiles on that front too would not hurt: after all – as demonstrated by the defender Luca Stanga, who made his debut in Serie A this season – these are the guys closest to being able to make a contribution to the first team. See also Pangos and the confirmations of the big names: this is how Olimpia who wants the Final Four will be back

May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 13:51)

