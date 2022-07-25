Daniel Maldini and a future still to be written. The talent born in 2001 is destined to leave the Milan on loan to get involved and find space with more continuity. A decision already taken with the endorsement of father Paolo. With the Verona the negotiation was in full swing and seemed to have a predictable outcome but in the last few days one has been registered sudden braking.

Listen to “Milan, change the future of Daniel Maldini. Verona …” on Spreaker.

OVERTAKING SPEZIA – Verona took their time on the most beautiful side because they needed to close some exits. And the arrival of Cortinovis on loan from Atalanta made the negotiations even more complicated. Daniel Maldini will leave Milan only for a place that can guarantee him a certain type of consideration. And it is precisely in this direction that the acceleration of La Spezia should be read: Gotti has given the ok to the arrival of the son of art. Contacts in progress and nearby white smoke, Maldini is about to say yes to La Spezia.