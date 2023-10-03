Milan, the former Trotto area is reborn: 450 million euro investment

An investment from 450 million euros for the next four years, which affects an area of ​​130 thousand square meters owned by the fund Invictus handled by Prelios SGR. These are some of the numbers relating to the redevelopment of theformer Trotto area of ​​Milannext to the San Siro stadium and decommissioned since 2012. An investment made by Hines for a project managed by the studio Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. What will be accomplished? Apartments also with discounted rent for 3 thousand Milanese. And social inclusion projects for young people in the San Siro district.

Abbadessa (Hines): “We will be able to complete the intervention in 30 months”

The works will start in 2024. “I think we will be able to do it in 30 months,” he explained Mario Abbadessa, senior managing director & country head of Hines in Italy, during the presentation last September 26 -, so in 2027 I believe that the intervention will be completely completed”. The investment is approximately 450 million euros over the next four years and concerns an area of ​​130,000 square meters owned by the Invictus fund – managed by Prelios SGR – which will be reopened to the neighborhood thanks to a network of pedestrian and cycle connections and approximately 50,000 square meters of which will be earmarked for the creation of a new park, designed by the international studio Land, with 700 new trees, shrubs and public spaces.

The gateway to the new district will be an urban market of approximately 3,600 square meters which, in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan, will promote social reintegration at a local level, to encourage the creation of new jobs in the neighbourhood. There will be 700 new furnished residences for rent at a discounted rent, intended for seniors, those over 65, and families, and 600 residences for sale on the free market. A dedicated program is planned for senior citizens. The historic listed buildings of the former stables and barns will remain to house services.

Ex Trotto Milano: a ring park will be created that follows the historic route

The architectural recovery project, curated by Studio Freyrie Flores Architecture, is integrated with the creation of a 1 kilometer long circular linear park, which follows the historic route of the Ex Trotto track. The educational services include a structure, located within the listed historic buildings of the former barns, whose management has been entrusted to the Portofranco association, which will offer a free after-school service, together with aggregation and listening activities. Added to this are a nursery for around 60 children, with 50% of the places available at a discounted rate and a municipal public nursery school for 125 children. There will then be approximately 4,200 square meters for the creation of new sports facilities.

