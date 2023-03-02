In the win against Atalanta we saw a Milan convincing, with a beautiful game and without any suffering in defense. A Rossoneri leader was also seen on the pitch. Zlatan Ibrahimovic he played a glimpse of the game after the long injury. A great sign for the Swedish and the Devil.

The former midfielder and coach of Milan , Clarence Seedorf met the Rossoneri forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic . Here is the post aboutInstagram of Dutch.

“Great meeting with my friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It’s great to see you back on the pitch and I can’t wait to enjoy your talent for some more time.” The former coach and footballer of Milancelebrates the return to the field of Ibrahimovic after the long recovery from the match against Sassuolo from last season. Now, the Swede will be able to see more and more of the field by putting minutes on minutes in the farmhouse. Milan, the balance smiles: important numbers >>>