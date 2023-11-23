Born in 2008, he does not yet have a professional contract and has already scored 7 goals in 13 games with Abate’s Primavera. To be able to play he needs an exemption

Milan’s idea was to “protect” him for a while longer, to let him grow calmly in the shadow of the first team, but the situation requires another type of evaluation. Francesco Camarda, a fifteen-year-old from the Rossoneri Primavera, who will turn 16 in March, is heading towards the first call-up of his life in Serie A. Pioli, in addition to Leao and Giroud, has also lost Okafor – out due to a hamstring injury -, so the The Rossoneri coach should draw from Abate’s team. Camarda doesn’t have a pro contract yet, but he should be part of the group with Fiorentina.

Camarda is the record-breaking fifteen-year-old, the baby star of the youth team with 7 goals in 13 games. One of these even did an overhead kick, in the Youth League against PSG. He also boasts a record: he is the youngest Italian goalscorer to have scored in this competition, thanks to the brace against Newcastle achieved at the age of 15 years and 195 days.

A lot of good things are said about him. In the Rossoneri youth team he scored around 400 goals, obviously considering the 5-a-side, 7-a-side and 8-a-side matches. Yesterday he trained with the first team, so Pioli is evaluating whether to join him or not. It would be the first call-up among the greats. All while waiting to sign his first professional contract. The boy, managed by Riso, is on the roster of all the most important clubs in Europe, but has lived for Milan since he was a child. After taking his first kicks at Afforese, Camarda has always worn the Rossoneri colours. On his social channels there is also a photo with Ibra, whom he met when he was 12. Now Zlatan is one step away from returning to the club with other tasks. Francesco could meet him again. Last note: if he makes his debut, the striker would become the youngest debutant in the history of Serie A, surpassing Wisdom Amey's record set with Bologna in 2021. The central defender took the field at 15 years, 9 months and one day. Francesco is younger than him.

To be able to take to the field you need authorization. The FIGC has established a rule regarding "young" players, i.e. those under the age of fifteen. Thus we read in the press release: "The "young" footballers, who have reached the age of 15, and the female footballers who have reached the 14th year of age, except as provided for in the following paragraph 3 bis for the Serie championships A and Serie B Women, can also participate in competitive activities organized by the Leagues and the Women's Football Division, provided they are authorized by the Regional Committee – LND, territorially competent and by the Women's Football Division". To be able to play, therefore, you need: a certificate of specific suitability for competitive activity and a report from a club doctor, or, failing that, from another healthcare professional, which certifies the footballer's reached psycho-physical maturity for participation.