Milan – The doctor died on the evening of 14 December at the San Raffaele hospital, where he was George Sickle 76 years old, hit on the head with a machete in the parking lot of the San Donato hospital.

The attacker, a 62-year-old man with a previous conviction, was identified and detained immediately after the fact by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di San Donato Milanese.