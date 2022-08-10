The ranking of the Italian cities most passionate about reading in 2022 by Amazon.it says so

Genoa – Milan, for the tenth consecutive year, is the queen of the cities that read the most, followed by Rome, in second place, and Turin, in third, which reconfirm their presence on the podium.

The passion for reading grows in Cagliari and Bari which amaze with a leap forward in the ranking, respectively in twelfth and fifteenth position. This is shown by the ranking of the Italian cities most passionate about reading in 2022 by Amazon.co.uk.

“Manufacturer of Tears” (Magazzini Salani) by Erin Doom is the most read book, a success from north to south, followed by “Achilles’ song”(Marsilio) by Madeline Miller, where the scenarios of war, duels and death leave room for love. The Bolognese and Neapolitans are the most inclined to read in digital format. In the Top 10 of the cities most passionate about reading, in fourth place we find Bologna and to the fifth Genoa.

Florence, home of great poets, is in sixth place followed by Naples, a city of infinite arts and suggestions and two Venetian cities, Padua and Verona. Closes in tenth place, Trieste, cradle of Umberto Saba. Always in eleventh position Palermo. From the north to the south of Italy, reading makes everyone feel close, but everyone has their own favorite genre. The Milanese focus more on books of literature and literal studies and the Romans have mainly bought books for children and teenagers.

Turin, the “magic city”, is instead tinged with oriental colors: the most widely read books are manga, the original comics from Japan.

Thrillers are strong in Bologna while the Genoese are interested in health books. The Florentines read about science and technology and the Neapolitans are confirmed as incurable romantics. The Venetians are increasingly studying economic issues and let themselves be inspired by the biographies of the greats, while in the Julian capital one cannot do without art, music and cinema. If the books of Doom and Miller agree the whole boot, the Milanese have their own favorite book: “I know a place. Milan“(Magazzini Salani) by Caterina Zanzi, an opportunity for all Milanese readers to discover unmissable and still unexplored places in their city.

The Genoese have read in many “An inverted life: the biography of Francesco Flachi“by Matteo Politanò which tells the life of one of the most beloved players in the history of Sampdoria. The Triestines have let themselves be conquered by Valérie Perrin’s ‘Tre’ (and / or). The book most loved by the people of Bari is”Badao: every word has a why“by Gianluca Giagni, a journey to rediscover serenity and rediscover the meaning of the little things that describes the world through the words of children.

Until 31 August it is still possible to register for the third edition of the “Amazon storyteller” literary prize for self-published authors. Interested parties must submit their application to the initiative and publish their new and exclusive texts simply, quickly and free of charge, in print and digital format. All Amazon.co.uk customers. have the ability to read them on any device thanks to the free Kindle app for iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs, as well as Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. The winner will be announced in November 2022.