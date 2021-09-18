Milan, the candidate of the center-right Bernardo vents with the allies: “Fund the campaign or I’ll withdraw”

“If by this week, at least 50 thousand euros per party for all parties do not arrive to go ahead with the electoral campaign, I will call a press conference on Monday morning and withdraw”. The outburst of the center-right candidate for mayor in Milan, Luca Bernardo, sent via WhatsApp to the coordinators of the forces of the coalition that supports him, has shaken the campaign for the municipalities of Milan.

“I thank the parties who have already done so, but if I find a different response on the current account of the electoral campaign and I do not see the harmony from everyone, I will go back to doing my job that I really like”, said Bernardo in the published audio from The Republic. The director of the Pediatric Department of the Fatebenefratelli hospital, considered clearly disadvantaged in the polls against the current mayor Beppe Sala, of the Democratic Party, would have recorded the voice messages yesterday, before a meeting with the Milanese leaders of the center-right. “No phone calls or gossip are needed, I’m putting my face to it and for this reason I have been under attack for a month”, he added.

Bernando, whose spokesman resigned a few days ago for “professional incompatibility”, denied any hypothesis of leaving the race, speaking of “decisive” tones.

“Much ado about nothing,” he said. “It is true that in a private audio with the citizen party secretaries I asked for a further economic effort in view of the last two weeks before the first round, the tones were more decisive to speed up the bureaucracies of the parties already very busy rightly in their races ”, He affirmed, underlining how“ the center-right is increasingly united ”.

In a joint note, the Milanese leaders of the center-right parties spoke of “a concrete possibility of obtaining a very good real result far beyond the poll data”, confirming “the utmost commitment” in support of Bernardo’s candidacy. “Unfortunately we were penalized by a delay in the possibility of using the electoral spaces. Also for this reason, in the next two weeks we will make every effort to sensitize the Milanese to the vote and to convince them to change leadership of the city ”, they added.