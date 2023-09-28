The positive advances have been coming for months now, and now that the date of the shareholders’ meeting is approaching (end of October), even more plausible data on Milan’s financial health are filtering out. Which is not only good but excellent, especially in light of the dark years from which the Devil came in this respect.

Meanwhile, as underlined by the analysis of Football&Finance, is further confirmed by the “plus” sign that will appear in the financial statements closed on 30 June 2023, and which had been missing for almost sixteen years (financial year ended 31 December 2006). A positive net result which should be 6 million and which reduces the 66.5 million red recorded last year. But there is also another particularly happy fact for the Rossoneri club. And it is that of revenues – an item particularly paid attention to by Cardinale – which is expected to exceed 400 million. A figure never reached by the company, driven by the increase in commercial revenues and sponsorships (but not only). Suffice it to say that the previous financial year closed with revenues of 297 million.